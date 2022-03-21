Iranian President felicitates heads of Nowruz civilization zone countries on new year

In separate messages, he described Nowruz as a symbol and embodiment of of the values of a civilization which relies on spirituality the culmination of which is worshiping God the Almighty, friendship and kinship and peace.

He further stated that contemplating on the greatness of creation and paying attention to the transformation of nature will hearts because it is a way to remember God and also a cause for the growth and excellence of humanity.

The Iranian President further hoped that in the new century, the movement towards the sublime, divine and human values will accelerate and, like Nowruz, a happier day would come to the hearts and souls of all the people of the lands which live within the Nowruz celebration zone .

He wished tranquility and peace for all regional nations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the strengthening and expansion of this cultural solidarity as a promise of peace for all the countries of the region and the world, and in this regard, extends a friendly hand to all countries, President Raisi wrote in his message.

