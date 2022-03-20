People's chosen year sentence of Leader: Martyr Soleimani more dangerous for enemies than General Soleimani

According to Khamenei.ir website over 97,000 Internet users since March 14, 2022 till March 19, 2022 by taking part in an online poll survey have chosen that Martyr Qasem Soleimani was actually more dangerous for his enemies that Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

