Iranian ambassador urges potentials of Islamic countries in fight against Islamophobia

Hosseini made the remarks in a video message on the eve of a foreign ministerial level OIC meeting due to be held in Pakistan on March 22-23.

Noting that the OIC was founded with the aim of providing support for the Palestinian cause and the liberation of the occupied lands, he said that this hope should not fade away.

Hossini said that the regular meetings of the organization, including the upcoming meeting in Pakistan, provides a chance that should be taken to deal with the most significant issues of the Muslim World.

