Iran VP meets world officials, discusses women affairs in New York

On the sidelines of the 66th meeting of the commission on the status of women, Khazali met with Thomas Blomqvist, the minister of equality and cooperation of northern Finland.

During the meeting, Khazali stressed the need for continued bilateral cooperation, especially on human rights issues.

Referring to the 90-year political relations between Iran and Finland, Mr. Blomqvist called for increased cooperation in the fields of culture, education, human rights and the environment.

Appreciating Iran's support for Finland's membership in the Human Rights Council, he added that Finland had declared its neutrality in the sanctions.

Khazali also met with the head of the Lebanese national commission for women, Claudine Auon and discussed issues related to women and the family, some legal trends and developments in the two countries, as well as issues related to children's rights.

The Lebanese official also noted the government's call for women empowerment projects, saying that despite some budgetary and financial problems, they are working to increase the share of women in managerial and parliamentary positions.

Khazali also met with a group of Muslim women in the United States and discussed on “Muslim women and challenges in Western societies”.

She mentioned some of the negative effects of the present age on the youth, the relationship between couples and the relationship between parents and children.

She further said that the unhealthy atmosphere of social media and the enemy's propaganda wars against Muslim families has played a role in creating these problems and therefore confronting this approach requires interaction and synergy.

Muslim women living in the United States also spoke about their activities and the problems they face in Western society.

Khazali also met with Minister of Gender and Children of Sierra Leone Manti Tarawalli.

During the meeting, Khazali praised the achievements of the Islamic Republic in eradicating illiteracy, enrolling about 60% of women in universities, employing 95% of female obstetricians, reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, raising the life expectancy to nearly 80 years among women, the decline in the number of children dropped out of school and the country's readiness to admit international students.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran’s progress, the Sierra Leonean minister stated that her country has pursued a policy based on increasing women's participation in managerial fields and has proposed a bill to allocate 30% of parliamentary seats to women.

The two sides stressed the need to strengthen the family and maintain the traditional family model for the health of society and future generations.

