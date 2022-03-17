Refinery of phase 14 of the South Pars joint field becomes operational

Mohsen Khojastemehr said that due to the efforts of local experts, after intensive construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and receiving sour gas of offshore section in the first row of gas purification, the delivery of refined gas began from this processing line to the national gas transmission line.

Referring to the entry of sour gas from the offshore platforms of South Pars Phase 14 to the refinery facilities of this project, he said that Part of the processing capacity of Phase 14 refinery became operational with a daily capacity of 500 million cubic feet equivalent to 14.2 million cubic meters of gas.

South Pars Refinery Phase 14 is the last developing refinery complex in South Pars, the construction and commissioning of which is underway by the Pars Oil and Gas Company on behalf of the National Iranian Oil Company by a group of Iranian contractors led by the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

Coinciding with the completion of this refinery next year, the development case of the South Pars onshore sector will be completely finalized.

