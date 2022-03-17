Iran biggest music fest to be held in Chabahar in Nowruz

Head of the culture and Islamic guidance office of Chabahar Nasir Ahmad Mollazehi released the news on Thursday.

Annually, Iranians from all over the world celebrate Nowruz – the ancient festival and the new Iranian year – which informs arrival of spring and the Persian New Year. Hundreds of millions of people across the world also celebrate Nowruz.

As Mollazehi announced that well-known classical and pop musicians and singers from across the country will perform for nine nights during the festival.

Also, art tourism will be highlighted at the Chabahar fest.

The guests will be warmly welcomed by gifts and cultural packages upon arrival in Chabahar, the official added.

He went on to say that Baluchi music band will perform at the closing ceremony of the festival on March 31.

Persian New Year, Nowruz, will start on March 21, 2022.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish