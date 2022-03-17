Strong earthquake shakes southern Iranian city

According to the state Seismological Center affiliated to Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake occurred at 02:45 hours local time (2315 GMT on Wednesday night.)

The epicenter of tremor was in an area located at 26.89 degrees latitude and 54.65 degrees longitude. It was at a depth of 10 km.

According to reports, two aftershocks have followed the strong quake.

Two evaluating groups have been dispatched to the scene, and the provinces nearby are under alert.

No report has yet been released on the possible casualties or damages.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish