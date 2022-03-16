FM: Iran ready for JCPOA revival deal if all red lines met

Amirabdollahian on Wednesday night had a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. They discussed the Vienna talks over the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the JCPOA.

The talks involve Iran and the remaining parties to the deal, with the US participating indirectly, because it withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Amirabdollahian told Truss that a good and sustainable agreement on the JCPOA revival can definitely be reached if the United States has a realistic behavior and stops making new and wrong demands.

The two top diplomats also discussed UK-Iran ties and international developments.

Amirabdollahian welcomed the latest UK move to pay its debt – worth 390 million pounds – to the Iranian nation after more than four decades and expressed hope that the two sides can expand their relations through trust-building measures.

The British foreign secretary, on her part, expressed satisfaction over the latest developments in her country’s ties with Iran, and called for their further expansion.

1424

