Mar 16, 2022, 11:16 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84686239
0 Persons
T T

Tags

Women across world not enjoying equal rights yet: Official

Women across world not enjoying equal rights yet: Official

New York, IRNA - Iran’s Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali said here Wednesday that the UN sessions keep talking about gender equality while women across the world are not having equal rights to each other yet.

Khazali made the remarks in an interview with IRNA in New York on the sidelines of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Islamic Republic of Iran presented a report on problems created for Iranian women and children after being imposed by the sanctions, medical bans in particular, Khazali noted.

The sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66 (2022)) from March 14 to 25 follows achieving gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and program, according to the United Nations Women.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha