Women across world not enjoying equal rights yet: Official

Khazali made the remarks in an interview with IRNA in New York on the sidelines of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Islamic Republic of Iran presented a report on problems created for Iranian women and children after being imposed by the sanctions, medical bans in particular, Khazali noted.

The sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66 (2022)) from March 14 to 25 follows achieving gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and program, according to the United Nations Women.

