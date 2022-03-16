Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 16

*** IRAN DAILY

-- FMs phone talk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart ‎Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed further expansion of ties and regional situation ‎in a Monday phone talk, wrote a press release by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. ‎

-- Raeisi: Turkmenistan has special place in Iran’s policy of good neighborliness

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said the expansion of relations with neighbors is Iran’s top foreign policy priority, in which Turkmenistan has a special place.

Making the remarks in a message addressed to Turkmenistan’s newly-elected president Serdar Berdimuhamedov to congratulate his victory, the Iranian president expressed hope that relations between the two countries would witness favorable growth at bilateral, regional and international levels under Berdimuhamedov, president.ir reported.

-- Traditional sports to be performed for travelers during Norouz

Various traditional sports will be performed in four locations in Rasht, the capital city of Gilan Province, during Norouz holidays, Iranian New Year starting March 21, said Iman Soheili, head of the provincial Board of Rural Sports and Local Games.

Soheili added the move would allow the holidaymakers to familiarize themselves with traditional sports and local games of the province, IRNA reported. The sidewalk of Shardari Square, Sabzeh Meydan Square, Qods Park and Mellat Park are the four locations in which the games are expected to be held.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Women’s Junior Handball Team Makes History

Iranian women’s junior handball team made history by booking a place in the 2022 Women’s Junior World Handball Championship.

The Iranian team won a silver medal in the 2022 Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship and advanced to the world championship as one of top two finishers.

India edged past Iran on goal difference and bagged the top spot on the podium.

-- Book on ‎Politicization of Nationalist Histories Available in Persian

A book by American non-fiction writer and policy analyst David Rieff titled ‘In ‎Praise of Forgetting: Historical Memory and Its Ironies’ (2017) which exposes the ‎politicization of nationalist histories has been published. ‎

In this book, a leading contrarian thinker explores the ethical paradox at the heart of history’s wounds. ‘In Praise of Forgetting’ has been translated into Persian by Maryam Soroush and has been released by Negah Mo’aser Publishing in Tehran in 238 pages.

-- Iran Halts COVID Vaccine Imports Amid Rising Domestic Output

Iranian customs office (IRICA) data shows the country has halted commercial imports of coronvirus vaccines because of a major surge in domestic output reported in recent weeks.

IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi has said that Iran will continue to take delivery of coronavirus vaccines donated by other countries and international institutions.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Non-oil trade with neighbors up 42% in 11 months yr/yr

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors stood at $46.245 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-February 19, 2022) to register a 42 percent increase year on year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Rohollah Latifi put the weight of non-oil trade with the neighboring countries at 92,256,219 million tons in the said time span, stating that trade with the neighbors also increased by 22 percent in terms of weight, IRIB reported.

Latifi put the 11-month non-oil exports at 70.259 million tons valued at $23.528 billion, with a 28-percent rise in value and 13 percent growth in weight.

-- Iran calls for an effective UN-led approach to counter narcotics

Eskandar Momeni, the director of anti-narcotics police headquarters, has called on the United Nations to present a comprehensive and effective action plan to curb opium cultivation and production and to address the destructive problem of narcotics.

He made the remarks in the 65th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs which took place on March 14-18 in Vienna, Austria.

-- Iran seeks to recover smuggled relics from U.S., France, England, Hungary, and Norway

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to bring back some 100 relics that have been smuggled into the U.S., France, England, Hungary, and Norway.

“We are following 13 cases of returning historical objects, including about one hundred specific pieces from the United States, Hungary, France, England, and Norway, which will be returned home in [the Iranian calendar year] 1401,” Director General of Museums and Historical-Cultural Properties Morteza Adibzadeh said on Monday.

