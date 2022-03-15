Pres Raisi stresses need for activating North-South Corridor

In his phone conversation with Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, he congratulated him on successful holding of the presidential election and the upcoming Nowruz celebrations and emphasized Iran’s will to broaden relations with Central Asian countries, especially with Turkmenistan.

The president referred to his visit of Turkmenistan and meeting with President Berdymukhamedov and said he can always count on long term amicable ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Turkmenistan President appreciated President Raisi’s efforts aimed at further broadening of bilateral ties.

Sardar Berdymukhamedov, the new president-elect of Turkmenistan, too, in his first phone talk with President Raisi after the announcement of the result of his country’s presidential elections thanked him for his congratulation message and announced his country’s full readiness for broadening of comprehensive cooperation with Iran.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish