Amirabdollahian terms talks with Russian officials "productive"

In a twitter message on Tuesday night, he wrote "Productive meeting with FM Lavrov on bilats, #ViennaTalks, Ukraine, Syria, Yemen & Afghanistan.

Reassured that Russia remains onboard for the final agreement in Vienna.

More than ever, ball is in US court to provide the responses needed for successful conclusion of the talks."

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Earlier on the day, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that if Washington responded to the few remaining but critical issues and did not waste time, returning to Vienna to wrap up negotiations is possible ASAP.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Reviewing the latest situation in Vienna, Amirabdollahian described Russia's approach as constructive over the past 11 months and highlighted that this approach will continue until a good and reliable agreement is reached in Vienna!

Lavrov, for his part, stressed his country's readiness to develop cooperation with Iran in all areas, especially in the economic area, citing the need to implement the agreements made at a recent meeting of the presidents of the two countries in Moscow.

Voicing Russia's all-out support for finalizing the talks in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia, contrary to the US claims, will not prevent the agreement in Vienna.

Russia will maintain its constructive stance to combined efforts in this regard, he further noted.

He termed imposing the double standards by Western countries as an example of their hypocritical actions, expressing hope that western sanctions against Russia would not affect his country's relations with Iran.

Amirabdollahian arrived at Moscow on Tuesday noon, heading a high-profile delegation.

He has travelled to the Russian capital to meet Russian officials to discuss Vienna talks to remove US sanctions against Iran, Astana meeting on Syria, situation in Yemen and the war in Ukraine.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish