Iran Supreme Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei condoled with Qom Seminary School, all the students and followers of the late Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, and his bereaved family on his great loss.

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani was a senior Iranian theologian, a Twelver Shia Marja, and the author of several significant books on Shia.

The Supreme Leader prayed for the departed soul of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani to rest in peace.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed devoted support of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani for the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past four decades.

Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani passed away at the age of 82 in a hospital in Qom, central Iran on Tuesday.

