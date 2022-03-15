Int'l reactions to Saudi mass executions 

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet voiced her concern over the extremely broad definition of terrorism in Saudi legislation, which led to holding unfair trials and executions of dozens of dissents in the Saudi kingdom.

Bachelet called for bringing "the country’s counterterrorism laws fully into line with international standards.”

The UN Human Rights chief referred to her organization's estimates on the mass executions in Saudi Arabia, noting, "Our monitoring indicates that some of those executed were sentenced to death following trials that did not meet fair trial and due process guarantees, and for crimes that did not appear to meet the most serious crimes threshold, as required under international law,”

According to the rights figure, Implementation of death sentences following trials that do not offer the required fair trial guarantees is prohibited by international human rights and humanitarian law and “may amount to a war crime.”

She also cautioned that such executions are “incompatible with fundamental tenets of human rights and dignity, the right to life and the prohibition of torture.”

“I call on the Saudi authorities to halt all executions, immediately establish a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, and commute the death sentences against those on death row,” the UN official urged Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry claimed on Saturday that they Arab country executed 81 people on charges of working with al-Qaeda and committing crimes such as murder and rape.

Many Islamic states and political parties as well renowned figures condemned the unfair trials. People in eastern areas of the kingdom are being persecuted by the Saudi military apparatus. Many opponent to Saudi rulers are being executed by the regime every year, while they have been fighting for freedom of speech.

The Islamic Republic of Iran censured the heinous act as a violation of basic human rights principles and international regulations.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “This inhumane act was in violation of basic principles of human rights and international law, and contrary to human principles and accepted legal procedures.”

The Iranian official pointed to double standard adopted by the Western governments and their instrumental usage of human rights.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a briefing on Monday refrained from condemning Saudi allies for the mass executions.

He only voiced concern about fair trial guarantees in the Saudi kingdom.

"We are continuing to raise concerns about fair trial guarantees," Price said, adding, "Can't speak to the timing of that (communication) but we have raised these (human rights) concerns."

The spokesman went on to say that the US continues to recommend Saudi Arabia to avoid extrajudicial arrests and guarantee religious freedom and rule of law.

The US official also claimed that Washington has urged all partners, including the Saudi kingdom, to respect human rights and pursue fair and transparent judicial procedures.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish