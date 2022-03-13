Iran says unlimited executions, aggression, not to resolve self-created crises

Khatibzadeh made the remark referring to the mass execution of a large number of protesters in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He said the inhumane move was against both the accepted judiciary rules and the most natural human rights and international laws.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to the double standards used by the western countries in dealing with the human rights issue.

They remain silent and inactive in such cases when they occur in certain countries but create hue and cry at times they happen in other countries; this reveals the true nature the so called defenders of the human rights who tend to politicize human rights issue in favor of regimes obedient to them but attack independent countries, he concluded.

