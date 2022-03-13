Mar 13, 2022, 10:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84682885
0 Persons
T T

Iran says unlimited executions, aggression, not to resolve self-created crises

Iran says unlimited executions, aggression, not to resolve self-created crises

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized here on Sunday that unlimited executions and aggression cannot resolve the self-created crises and stressed that the Saudi government cover up its political and judiciary crises by resorting to suppressing people as usual.

Khatibzadeh made the remark referring to the mass execution of a large number of protesters in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He said the inhumane move was against both the accepted judiciary rules and the most natural human rights and international laws.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to the double standards used by the western countries in dealing with the human rights issue.

They remain silent and inactive in such cases when they occur in certain countries but create hue and cry at times they happen in other countries; this reveals the true nature the so called defenders of the human rights who tend to politicize human rights issue in favor of regimes obedient to them but attack independent countries, he concluded.

1424

Follow us on twitter@irnaenglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha