Iran condemns silence of int'l bodies towards mass execution in Saudi Arabia

The statement said that now it is the seventh year of a war against Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition.

Referring to the massacre of over 370,000 civilians in Yemen either directly or indirectly by the Saudi-led coalition and the destruction of that country's infrastructure and health centers, the statement said that Yemen has turned into a lab for verification of the big claims by the so-called human rights advocates.

In the light of inaction of the human rights organizations, Saudi Arabia once again committed widespread violations of human rights and abuses of power in its own territory, the statement added.

Saudi Interior Ministry said on Saturday that the country had executed 81 people on alleged charges of having certain beliefs, intelligence cooperation with Daesh and Al Qaeda terrorist groups and Yemen's Ansarallah or acts against public security and creating chaos.

The statement by Iran’s High Council for Human Rights refuted the “inhuman act” of the Saudi regime, calling the attention of all countries and international and regional human rights officials to this mass execution.

The statement also calls on all the member countries of the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate into different dimensions of the crime far from any politicization or instrumental and duplicitous approach.

It called on the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions to make an immediate probe into the case.

