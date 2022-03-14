IRGC arrests group planning sabotage act at Fordow

The IRGC managed to prevent a major act of sabotage at the Iranian nuclear facility, as the network was attempting to carry out its act before the Persian New Year holiday that starts on March 20.

Officers of the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, attempted to get close to one of staff members of the IR6 unit of the Fordow Facility. To that aim, the officers first attracted the trust of one of the neighbors of that person by providing the neighbor with money and devices like a laptop and a cell phone.

To collect information, Mossad officers then got close to the IR6 staffer who was paid in cash and cryptocurrency in order to hide any evidence.

A Mossad agent communicated with the Fordow staffer under the guise of a Hong Kong company and with the help of the middle man, and ordered software and gradually got closer to the staffer.

The staffer continued cooperation with the Mossad spy even after realizing their real identity, but without knowing that all the process was being monitored by the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

