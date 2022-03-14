Raisi condemns silence self-proclaimed human rights advocates towards death penalty for innocents

Speaking on Monday in the meeting of the Supreme Council of Young People's Affairs, President Raisi congratulated the birthday of H.H. Ali Akbar (AS) and the day of the young and said that naming of this occasion as the day of the young has been a very appropriate choice.

The President thanked the organizers of the meeting and added that the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs also has very important missions regarding young people, which, unfortunately, issues related to sports have largely overshadowed this sector.

Noting that the issues of the young people cover a wide range of areas from employment, housing, marriage, education, skills training, and exercise for physical health, President Raisi highlighted that identifying and actualizing the talents of the young people must be properly organized.

The President stated that an agile and efficient structure should be created, in terms of the missions defined to meet the needs and demands of the young, so that it pursues the issues related to them in a real way and not just in words.

Raisi pointed out that the government's preference is for this mechanism to be completed as soon as possible, without creating a new structure that requires a legislative process, by drafting the necessary bylaws and instructions in the government.

The President also welcomed the proposal to establish a young people's advisory council at various levels of institutions and agencies, saying that the establishment of a governing club for young revolutionary faithful managers could be a vehicle for motivated and creative young people to help managers intellectually.

President Raisi stated that they have always benefited from consulting with young people, and young peoples’ courage and bravery have also provided them with creative and open-minded ideas.

Regarding the execution of innocents, the President noted that the application of double standards by Western countries and the instrumental use of the concept of human rights, as well as the silence and inaction of self-proclaimed human rights advocates towards the death penalty for innocent people, are condemned.

President Raisi added that international organizations and free media plus relevant institutions must break their silence.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish