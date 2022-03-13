Pres. Raisi: Successful launching of Noor Satellite sign of national might

He further termed the Iranian scientist and technicians’ achievements as quite precious and a source of pride for the country.

President Raisi who was speaking on his cabinet’s Sunday evening session praised the strong will of the Iranian armed forces, particularly the IRGC and the Communications Ministry complex, arguing that such advanced scientific progresses must more mightily continue.

Elsewhere in his address, the president stressed the need to specially heed need to serving the families of the revolution and Iraqi imposed war martyrs and war disabled veterans.

1424

