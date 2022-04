In the 66 kg junior category, Alireza Mousavi was stopped by his Uzbek rival and received the silver medal.

Earlier, Nima Beigi, Seyyed Ali Akbar Mirahmadi, and Abolfazl Dana won bronze medals.

The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 states, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

3266**2050

