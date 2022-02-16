Iran ready to establish joint vocational schools with Armenia

Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki made the remark in a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart, Narek Mkrtchyan.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s economic diplomacy is the expansion of commercial ties and investments with the neighboring countries.

The Iranian labor minister said that joint regional cooperation needs to be in line with the blossoming of our country’s neighbors’ potentials.

He described Armenia as an important and strategically significant country in Iran’s foreign economic diplomacy and said pursuing the proper implementation of the previously signed memoranda of understanding which have not fully accomplished will be in the agenda of future bilateral cooperation.

Noting that each year more than one million Iranian students enroll in 13,000 vocational schools, he believed this could be a good opportunity for Armenia to get the work force it needs trained as technicians in necessary fields.

Abdolmaleki went on to express Iran's readiness to establish joint vocational schools with Armenia and to dispatch capable and competent teachers to that country.

The Armenian minister, too, welcomed the Iranian minister's expressions of good and his offer of expansion of cooperation.

Mkrtchyan meanwhile pointed out that it is also necessary to expand the bilateral academic cooperation, including in establishment of joint vocational schools, and being benefitted from the technical experience of the Iranian teachers in them.

