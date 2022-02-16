Iran: Outcome of meetings shows Seoul’s seriousness for settling debts

Referring to the Iranian delegation’s meeting in South Korea, Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's expert delegation, including oil and banking experts, held talks with South Korean companies and officials in Seoul to explore the possibility of reselling oil and natural-gas condensate to South Korea.

He added that the trip, which is aimed at developing balanced ties with South Korea, took place after a meeting between the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries in Vienna.

In talks with South Korean officials, the Iranian side emphasized unfreezing Iran's frozen funds in South Korea, he reiterated.

The spokesperson noted that the results of this expert meeting can be considered as a trial for considering the seriousness and will of South Korea to solve the existing problems between the two states and normalizing relations, including by selling oil and natural-gas condensate to South Korea and investing South Korean companies in Iran's economic projets.

For this reason, the Islamic Republic of Iran carefully follows up the results of these negotiations and considers how to regulate relations between the two states, Khatibzadeh highlighted.

Following the imposition of the United States’ anti-Iran sanctions in recent years, billions of dollars of Iranian assets have been frozen in other countries, so Iranian officials have been attempting to unlock the money via consultations with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Iraq, and Oman.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish