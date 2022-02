In his Twitter message released on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian said that he had discussed the latest developments regarding the Vienna Talks with Borrell.

Stressing the importance of redlines for Iran, he hailed the process of talks in Vienna, saying that important issues have still remained.

Iran’s initiatives have made the agreement available but reaching the final agreement depends on the Western party’s responsible behavior.

