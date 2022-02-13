Tehran-Muscat trade exchanges up 40% in 10 months: Iran's Envoy

Najafi said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that the value of trade exchanges with Oman in 10 months of the current year stood at $1 billion, expandable to $1.2 billion before termination of the current year (to end on March 20, 2022).

Referring to trade potentials between the two countries, the ambassador added that the two countries enjoyed high capacities to increase volume of bilateral trade up to $5 billion,”.

Highlighting the importance of expanding trade ties between Iran and Oman, Najafi said that both countries have to focus on the utilization of the existing capacities in Iran-Oman trade ties by pursuing the preferential tariff agreements and organizing and strengthening maritime transport between the two countries.

Oman-Iran Trade Exchanges

Najafi also noted that collaborations in health tourism is of the most important issues that should be considered between the two sides.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin, recently visited Muscat to take part in a joint Iran-Oman commission and discuss cooperation in different economic fields, including investment in trade, industry, mine, air and sea transportation, energy, technical and engineering services, tourism and cultural affairs.

6125**1424

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish