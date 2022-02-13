Kheybarshekan; Iran's state-of-the-art missile

For the first time, an Iran-made long-range solid fuel missile is capable of targeting positions in territories occupied by the Zionist regime that is unique.

The high speed ballistic missile has “pinpoint accuracy;" so, Kheybarshekan is new generation of missiles manufactured by the Islamic Republic, which has caused an advancement in Iran's missile capabilities.



The missile has movable wings, which add to maneuvering power of its warhead after entering into space; so, it is capable of carrying out more sophisticated and faster maneuvers when it comes to cross anti-missile systems of the Zionist regime and the United States.

When maneuverable reentry vehicles (MARVs) enters into orbit, wings help them maneuver; so, their speed will decrease, and as a result there would be no sign of burning of wings and warhead; therefore, the ability to conduct heavy maneuvers to foil enemies' air defense system when the warhead hits the target is around Mach 2-3.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aerospace unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has announced that the weight of the missile is one third of similar missiles.

Pictures showing launch time of the missile prove its eye-catching speed prior to getting out of earth's atmosphere.

Iranian armed forces have also unveiled a launcher concurrent with the Kheybarshekan missile, which can carry two missiles.

The increase of numbers of missiles ready to be fired from movable launchers can affect enemies' defense systems.

According to IRGC, materials used for the warhead of the Kheybarshekan missile enhanced its explosion power, and the missile's bunker buster warheads can be upgraded in the future.

