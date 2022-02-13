5 Iranian cultural, historical sites registered as Islamic World Heritage

The sites include the Alamut Castle, Sheikh Ahmad Jaam’s Mausoleum, the Bastam Historical Complex, Masuleh Historical Village, and Hamedan’s Alavian Dome.

The request for registration of these sites has been forwarded to the ISESCO Secretariat Office last spring.

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO, formerly ISESCO) is a specialized organization that operates under the aegis of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and is concerned with fields of education, science, culture and communication in Islamic countries in order to support and strengthen relations among Member States.

The Organization's headquarters is located in Rabat, Morocco, and its Director General is Dr. Salim M. Almalik.

ICESCO was founded by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in May 1979. With 54 member states, the working languages of ICESCO are Arabic, English and French.

