Result-oriented foreign policy annuls sanctions: Gov. spox

The Western media’s acknowledgment of record-breaking oil exports by Iran in the last three years is another indication that the maximum pressure against the Iranian nation has failed, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Adopting the result-oriented foreign policy without counting on Vienna and New York has neutralized sanction, Bahadori Jahromi added.

He also said that the Iranian nation is the winner in this fight.

The spokesman published the tweet, sharing a Reuters’ story admitting that Iran’s oil exports had increased with the resumption of the nuclear talks.

