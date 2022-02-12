Tehran believes in diplomacy, dialogue to solve crises: Iran envoy

Iran's Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour made the remarks in an interview with Serbian state news agency (Tanjug) on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, noting that Tehran has constantly shown good faith and seriousness in nuclear talks, because Iran attaches importance to dialogue and peaceful political solution.

Independence, freedom and religious democracy form the main discourse of the Islamic Revolution, the ambassador said, adding that the Islamic Republic has achieved great and eye-catching progresses in different fields.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran always shows seriousness and good faith in nuclear negotiations, and the country abides by diplomacy and dialogue to solve differences and crises, and that it gives significance to negotiation as well as political and peaceful resolutions," he noted.

Balance, dynamic diplomacy, intelligent interaction, mutual respect, equality, sense of responsibility, compliance with commitments, support for peace, stability and security are among guidelines of the Islamic Republic's foreign policy, Hassanpour argued.

The envoy expressed hope that the talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove anti-Iran sanctions will reach good and lasting agreement, which could be beneficial for the whole world.

As to a future visit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Tehran, the ambassador noted that the visit has not yet finalized, but in a future trip 10 agreements would be prepared for expansion of mutual relationship, and a ceremony would be held to unveil a memorial of Serbian physicist Nikola Tesla.

Hassanpour also pointed to the importance of enhancing bilateral ties between Belgrade and Tehran, noting that there is no restriction in the way of expanding mutual relationship especially in agriculture, energy and other sectors.

The Iranian envoy felicitated Serbian people and government on their National Day, which is scheduled to be held on February 15.

