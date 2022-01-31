Serbian official: No limits in Serbia-Iran cooperation

In a meeting here with the Iranian ambassador Rashid Hassanpour on Monday, Stancoe Blagovic referred to the two countries’ comprehensive good relations, including in cultural field.

The Serbian official referred to his country’s good and successful experience from working with the Iranians, adding that he is an enthusiast of the Iranian culture and civilization.

It is no exaggeration to say that there are lots of enthusiasts of Iran around the globe, he added.

Blagovic ensured the Iranian ambassador that he will inform the Serbian culture minister about the Iranian Embassy’s proposed cultural programs and that ministry’s concerned department will arrange for the type and ways for partnership in those programs.

He also welcomed the Iranian ambassador’s proposal on staging joint photo exhibitions in Tehran and Belgrade on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, keeping in mind Iran and Serbia’s joint experiences in social, cultural and historical fields.

The Iranian ambassador, too, in the meeting referred to the 20th Iranian Films Festival in Serbia, which will be opened on Friday, February 4th, and invited the Serbian Culture and Information Ministry officials to attend its opening ceremony and give lectures there.

At the cultural field we have broad commonalties, which provide a good cradle for broadening the sphere of cooperation,” said Hassanpour.

He said that the rich Persian literature has an abundant treasure of ethical, humanitarian and Gnostic themes, presented by such great literary personalities as Hafez, Rumi, Khayyam, Saadi, Firdowsi, and… whose fame has travelled far beyond the Iranian borders and their enthusiasts establish shared feelings and emotions with the personalities in their stories.

