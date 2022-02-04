Serbia cinematic official calls for cultural coop with Iran

Marion Vujevich, Chairman of the Yugoslav Film Archive Museum (Jugoslovenska Kinoteka) told IRNA on Thursday on the sidelines of 20th festival of Iranian movies at the museum that one of the main objectives of organizing such cultural festivals is to make people acquainted with cultures and traditions of other countries.

Vujevich referred to displaying Serbian movies in Iran in 1980s, noting that Belgrade and Tehran are weighing a memorandum of understanding on constant screening Serbian movies in the Islamic Republic.

Pointing to the fact that Iran-made films are welcomed not only in Serbia but also in several countries, he said that Iranian movies attract cinema-goers, and that the Iranian films have opened a new window in international cinema industry for more than 35 years.

All progresses in Iran’s cinema industry have their roots in rich cultural of the country, which help viewers leave theaters appreciatively.

He also expressed gratitude to Iran’s embassy in Belgrade for their cooperation with the Yugoslav Film Archive Museum, calling for enhancement of interactions in particular in cultural and cinematic fields.

Iran’s cultural consulate and the Jugoslovenska Kinoteka have initiated fruitful cooperation for 22 years, he said, expressing hope for holding Iranian film festivals in Serbia several times per annum.

The 20th Iranian Film Festival is being held at the Yugoslav Film Archive Museum in Belgrade from February 4 to 9. The festival is displaying six Iranian movies subtitled in Serbian language.

Iranian films directed by renowned directors such as Majid Majidi, Hamed Mohammadi, Ramin Rasouli, Hossein Namazi, Ebrahim Mokhtari and Rahbar Ghanbari are going to be screened in the six-day event.

Founded in 1949, the Yugoslav Film Archive Museum (Jugoslovenska Kinoteka) is a film archives center, which was the national film library of the then Yugoslavia.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish