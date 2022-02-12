Serbian president congratulates anniversary of Islamic Revolution

I believe that the current cooperation will continue to improve and deepen all relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Islamic Republic of Iran based on mutual respect and understanding in the coming period, and I am ready to participate in it personally, the Serbian president said.

He added that "I deeply believe" that by cooperating with each other through political dialogue, "we will help to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of our countries and nations".

"We are very grateful" for the support of Iran for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia and "we see such an attitude as a clear confirmation of the decades-long friendship".

Bahman 22 in the Iranian calendar commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish