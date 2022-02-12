Islamic Revolution inspires Latin America, whole world: Venezuelan envoy

Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones, Venezuela's Ambassador to Tehran, said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday that former President Hugo Chavez resumed diplomatic and friendly relationship with Iran, which is being enhanced by the current administration in Caracas.

The ambassador underlined, "We in Latin America hold a great respect for the Islamic Revolution, Iranian people and leadership, who provided us with a honorable pattern."

All Islamic Revolution in Iran, revolution in Cuba and Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela oppose imperialism and the United States' hegemonic doctrines, he noted.

People's involvement in decision-making through elections is another commonality of both Venezuela and Iran, Cordones argued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy pointed to the expansion of trade and economic ties between Tehran and Caracas despite the United States' coercive measures against both countries, adding that in his three-year tenure in Iran the two sides have inked several agreements to boost cooperation in energy, tourism, food industry, defense, healthcare and security fields.

He urged for deepening ties and enhancing unity in order to be able to stand against the United States' unilateralism and sanctions, noting that a bloc consisted of Iran, Venezuela, Russia and China can provide each of them to resist the common enemy.

According to the top diplomat, Iran has played key role in revitalizing oil industry in Venezuela, expressing hope that the cooperation will continue in the future.

Recalling a trip by Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani to Venezuela, Cordones emphasized that the tour was very important for the Bolivarian government, because the visit helped increase bilateral ties.

The Iranian general was a symbol of love, sacrifice for homeland, government and sovereignty of Iran, as well as a great example to be followed, the ambassador said.

