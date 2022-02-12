Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 12

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran exported 1.2 mbd of oil in January: Report

A new report showed that Iranian crude oil exports reached 1.2 million barrels per day in January despite continued American pressure on the country.

The report by Reuters cited figures by oil industry consultants and analysts showing that Iranian crude exports started to surge in December and have continued to date.

The data suggested that most of Iranian oil shipments have gone to China as individual and private buyers in the country continue to defy illegal sanctions imposed by the US on Iran since 2018 when Washington pulled out of an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program known as the JCPOA.

-- Iranian engineering firm wins major contract in India

An Iranian engineering consultancy firm was awarded a contract in India to carry out a major water management project east of the country near the Bay of Bengal.

Mahab Ghods, a privately owned company based in the Iranian capital Tehran, said that it has won a contract from India’s Odisha state’s Department of Water Resources for carrying out a project that will be key to agricultural and environmental development in the region.

-- Iran retains 21st spot in FIFA ranking, leads Asian teams

Iran remained in the 21st place in the latest FIFA Men’s Ranking – released on Thursday – maintaining its position as the highest-ranked team among Asian sides with 1,572.89 points.

A 1-0 home victory over Iraq in the latest round of 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers in late January saw Iran become the second Asian team – after the host country Qatar – to secure a spot at the final showpiece, starting November 21.

The triumph over Iraq was followed by the similar scoreline against the UAE, with Porto striker Mehdi Taremi the match winner on both occasions, as Dragan Skocic’s men kept their unbeaten run of eight games – including seven wins – in Group A of the qualifiers.

-- Iran Invites 19 Players for 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Iran national basketball team head coach Mostafa Hashemi has called up 19 players to the team for two matches against Kazakhstan and Syria in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Team Melli has been scheduled to face Kazakhstan on February 24 in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification Group D in Tehran. Hashem’s men will play Syria three days later. Iran leads the group with two wins over Bahrain.

-- Tehran, Moscow Developing Mechanism Against Sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Tehran and Moscow are creating a mechanism to protect the two countries trade and financial exchanges from the threat of sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also stressed in a statement that Moscow does not take any restrictions into account in developing technical and military cooperation with Tehran.

-- Claim of ‘Senior’ Official in Vienna Dismissed

Sources close to the Iranian delegation in Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions have rejected rumors about the presence of a high-ranking Iranian official in the talks, noting that the country’s top negotiator has enough prerogative in the negotiations.

The rebuttal by Nour News which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council came after an American journalist claimed that the Iranian delegation was hosting “someone senior from Tehran” in Vienna.

-- Saeed Jalili: Maximum pressure failed miserably

Saeed Jalili, a member of the Expediency Council and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Thursday night that the maximum pressure campaign on Iran has failed.

Speaking at a live TV show, Jalili said that the United States has declared and implemented a maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

Noting that they did not put anything behind in the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, Jalili added, “The American officials have taken this position (of denouncing the campaign) and explicitly stated in February this year that our policy of maximum pressure has failed miserably and this is a great victory.”

-- FFIRI’s board of directors want to remove Azizi Khadem

Members of the board of directors of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), who are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the federation, want to remove FFIRI president Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem from his position.

Azizi Khadem has two-week time to hold the board of directors' meeting; otherwise, after this period, the FFIRI board of directors can directly hold the extraordinary meeting without the presence of the president of the federation. According to the FFIRI Statutes, the board of directors has the authority to dismiss the president of the federation. The final decision should be made at the FFIRI general assembly.

-- Two-day conference to look at the puzzle of Halilroud, Jiroft civilizations

The interwoven civilizations of Halilroud and Jiroft will be discussed by experts of various disciplines in a two-day international conference, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow at the University of jiroft in southern Iran.

The event will bring together archaeologists, historians, anthropologists, linguistics, and cultural heritage experts to discuss the puzzling cultures, which are believed to date from Bronze Age.

Archaeological studies show that Halilroud is one of the oldest civilizations in the East, and to understand its importance and status, terms such as “the oldest cradle of world civilization” are sometimes used, according to the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

