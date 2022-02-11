Islamic Revolution to stand with Afghan people forever: Iran envoy

Aminian made the remarks in a video message on Friday on the occasion of 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

43 years ago in such days, honorable Iranians stood against tyranny, foreign intervention and violation of human and Islamic rights in order to uphold their national identity; so, they initiated a movement under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, which turned into a historical national and religious move that created a new identity for the nation, Aminian said.

Enemies of the Islamic Revolution hatched numerous plots against the Islamic country, including war, sanctions, economic pressures as well as different political, security and terror conspiracies, but the powerful movement under the leaderships of Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei succeeded in foiling all plots, and they could introduce themselves as an influential move in the region and the world, he underlined.

The envoy also expressed satisfaction that the Iranians and their Islamic Revolution have been supporting the Afghan people, and that Iranian people and authorities tried hard to play key role in resolving problems of the brotherly and friendly neighboring state and pave the way for a stable and successful Afghanistan.

The motto of the Islamic Revolution is creation of a powerful region, where all states and nations can achieve development and welfare, the ambassador argued.

Aminian went on to say that he is optimistic despite the current hard situation, regional convergence and national unity will occur for all countries in the West Asia region, and that the people of Afghanistan can form an inclusive government comprised of different tribes and religious followers.

