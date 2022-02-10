Amirabdollahian receives congratulations from many foreign counterparts on Iran's National Day

The foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria in separate messages congratulated the auspicious occasion.

Referring to the friendly and close relations between those countries and Iran, the foreign ministers of the mentioned countries also expressed hope that on the 43rd anniversary of the victory, bilateral relations will expand in all dimensions and mutual cooperation in the international arena will be strengthened.

