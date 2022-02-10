Feb 11, 2022, 2:03 AM
Amirabdollahian receives congratulations from many foreign counterparts on Iran's National Day

Tehran, IRNA - Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has received congratulation messages from a number of his foreign counterparts on Iran's National Day which marks the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

The foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria in separate messages congratulated the auspicious occasion.

Referring to the friendly and close relations between those countries and Iran, the foreign ministers of the mentioned countries also expressed hope that on the 43rd anniversary of the victory, bilateral relations will expand in all dimensions and mutual cooperation in the international arena will be strengthened.

