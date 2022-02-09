Minister: Iran keen to introduce high capacities of Iranian big companies to Oman

Speaking in a meeting with Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al Yousef in Muscat, Fatemi Amin said Iran is ready to cooperate with Oman in pharmaceutical, food industry, home appliances and mineral industry fields.

He offered Iran’s interest in reinforcing preferential trade with Oman, saying it will promote the volume of trade.

Thanks to the fact that mine is one of the priorities for Oman, Fatemi Amin said Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran can have joint cooperation with Oman in mine exploration field.

He stressed that Iran's exports will hit $45b this year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fatemi Amin underlined Iran-Oman joint investment in electricity and power grid field.

He noted that he transit route between Iran, Oman, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Chabahar Port is another good opportunity.

Meanwhile, Qais Al Yousef referred to Oman’s interest in promoting trade with Iran.

He said that Oman has put on its agenda joint investment in industry, mine, tourism, fishery, food security, logistics and services.

Both sides also discussed ways to facilitate financial transactions.

9376***1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish