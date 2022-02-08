Judiciary Spox: Iranian EB patients file lawsuit against US officials

Addressing press conference on Tuesday, Khodaian said EB patients need special dressings which are produced by a Swedish company but due to US cruel sanctions against Iranian nation, import of these dressing faced problem.

He added that as a result of sanctions, some of these patients died.

He noted that the case is open and at finalizing document stage.

Molnlycke Health Care earlier refused to sell Iranian EB patients medical care items they needed, including Mepilex dressings, citing US sanctions imposed on Iran after Washington ceased its participation in the 2015 nuclear deal signed among Iran and six world powers.

Several children in Iran who suffered from Epidermolysis Bullosa lost their lives due to the lack of urgently needed medical equipment and some others were hurt by severe physical injuries, including amputation.

Many human rights groups have criticized the US for cutting off banking ties with Iran through threatening the international banks with punitive fines by the US Department of Treasury which has resulted in cutting Iranian patients' access to necessary medical items.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish