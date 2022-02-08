Iran FM attends Parliament close session

Speaking to IRNA, Iranian lawmaker Mahdi Roshanfekr said the meeting will discuss the latest regional developments.
Tehran, IRNA – The close session of the Iranian Parliament kicked off Tuesday morning with participation of Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Speaking to IRNA, Iranian lawmaker Mahdi Roshanfekr said the meeting will discuss the latest regional developments.
The meeting is underway by observing full health protocols.
