President Raisi starts initiation stage of 48 major industrial projects

During the event which was held in the IRIB International Conference Center, projects started in 13 provinces and 27 towns.

Gol Gohar Mining and Industrial Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Mining and Steel Development Investment Company and Parsian Oil and Gas Development Company will make the necessary investments of these projects.

These projects will bring about $11b annual exports and produce 54 million tons of mineral, metal, and oil refinery products worth $20b.

They will also create 24,000 direct and 64,000 indirect jobs.

