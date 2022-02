The Iranian diplomats laid a wreath of flower at Imam Khomeini’s tomb.

The event was held in the presence of grandson of Imam Khomeini, Hassan Khomeini.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei President Ebrahim Raisi attended the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran on the eve of 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

