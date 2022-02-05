Islamic Republic, obstacle to US domination over world: Russian politician

Sergey Baburin, a candidate for Russia’s 2018 presidential election, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Saturday.

The Islamic Revolution prevented the US from dominating the world, the politician noted.

Baburin, who is also a former deputy Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, said that people in Middle Eastern countries were inspired by the Islamic Revolution and the late Imam Khomeini could stand against the US.

It was on February 1, 1979, that Islamic Revolution under the leadership of the father of the Revolution, Imam Khomeini, gained victory.

As Baburin underlined, the humiliating exit of the US occupying forces from Afghanistan in August, 2021 and its withdrawal from Iraq were the impacts of the Islamic Revolution.

Further, he referred to the Palestinian people’s fight for freedom as the one that has been inspired by the Islamic Revolution.

Today, millions of people from all over the world appreciate the Islamic Revolution and aspirations of the late Imam Khomeini, he noted, adding that the Islamic Revolution brought promotion for Iran.

February 1 remembers the return of the late Imam Khomeini - the Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic - to Iran after 15 years of exile in 1979.

His return led to the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

