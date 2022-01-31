Envoy: IAEA not to access new atomic facilities in Isfahan before JCPOA revival

He told reporters on Monday night that the report released by the IAEA a few hours ago is just a regular up-date by the international organization which provides the latest technological information about Iran's nuclear activities to the member states.

He said the report included Iran's earlier information to the IAEA that it intends to start producing centrifuge parts in a new facility in Isfahan instead of Tesa complex which is located in Karaj.

Stressing that "this process has not started yet", the Iranian official reiterated that the IAEA will be able to exercise its supervisory regulations though the information related to this supervision will be kept by Iran.

He underlined that the IAEA will not have access to this information before the JCPOA revival.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish