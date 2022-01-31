Enemies after causing conflict among Muslims via sectarianism

The enemies have been defeated because the Supreme Leader’s guidelines and people’s faithfulness to the [Islamic] system have worked well, Mamousta Dr Abdul Salam Karimi said at a meeting with participation of Ulema in Iranshahr, a southeastern Iranian city.

Presence of followers of different religions and ethnic groups who live like siblings in Iranshahr is an example of unity, the advisor noted.

In his remarks, the advisor to the president said the nation has foiled enemies’ plots through knowledge, wisdom, and unity.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish