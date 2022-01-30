Iran, Russia to exclude dollar from bilateral trade: MP

In an interview with IRAN newspaper, Rezaei referring to the recent visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, said that the two countries agreed on some fields such as energy to develop oil and gas sectors in banking and trading ties.

In connection with transportation for direct trade between the two countries, this member of Iranian Parliament, considered the recent visit as an event to neutralize sanctions.

Rezaei added that both sides during Iranian President's visit to Moscow, agreed on trade of petroleum, gas and fundamental products, and also agreed on some banking issues.

Head of Iran- Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Majlis (Iranian Parliament) in this interview added that in the recent visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, the three-hour negotiations between the Presidents of the two countries and the new cooperation focused on the economy, is a unique diplomatic event that can be analyzed from different angles.

That visit was a great, important and successful visit, Russia is important in Iran's foreign policy and is known in the world as a superpower, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is an important and effective country in Russia's foreign policy, Rezaei added.

He said that although the main approach was the economic field, other fields and bilateral issues, regional and international issues were also discussed, in fact, the successful cooperation we have had with Russia in recent years in the field of counter-terrorism, which was a successful model and experience, is set to continue in other areas, including the economy.

The volume of trade between the two countries is about $ 4 billion and with a negative balance, it means that we are more importers than exporters, This MP added.

Head of Iran- Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group in Majlis (Iranian Parliament) in his interview said that this amount is not acceptable and the volume of trade between the two countries should be increased to $ 10 billion in the first step, and this increase will definitely have a direct impact on people's lives of the two countries.

