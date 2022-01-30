Iran, Saudi Arabia to compete at Asia’s play-off handball match

A few hours ago, Iranian handball team accepted defeat 19-34 in match with Qatar and reached the third-place playoff and Saudi Arabia was defeated by Bahrain at semifinal.

For the first time, Iranian national team could successfully defeat Saudi Arabia 24-20 during a match in group phase.

The classification match between the two handball teams will be held at 16:30 on Monday (January 31). And, final is slated for two hours later.

The 20th Asian Men’s Handball Championship with participation of 17 teams is underway in Saudi Arabia as of January 18 for two weeks.

Five teams will be qualified for the 2023 world competitions. So far, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar has proved their qualification.

