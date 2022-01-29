Iraq bank releases Iran assets

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade declared that given the capacities created following the asset release from Iraq, all associations who are working in food, medicine and health industries can put forward their import propositions with urgency.

The Ministry also asked the associations to consider the fact that they should propose items that are not among sanction list.

The proposed items should also be among those commodities that are prioritized in the Islamic Republic due to current situation caused by the United States' illegal and immoral sanctions.

The Central Bank of Iran held several rounds of negotiations with the Iraqi authorities to secure the release of Iran’s frozen assets for the purchase of basic commodities.

