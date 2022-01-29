East Azarbaijan Prov. history dates back to 9,000 years ago: Official

Ahmad Hamzehzadeh said here in an interview with IRNA that based on archaeological excavations in Khoda Afarin County, the ancient history of the Azarbaijan dates back to 6,500 years ago and with new excavations, in Leilan City of Malekan County, 2,500 years of history were added to this history.

Noting that stratigraphic excavations and 13 excavations were explored in the area and in Leilan City of Malekan County, Hamzehzadeh said, We saw interesting and valuable results as these excavations show the settlement of human beings in this area has started from the beginning of the Neolithic period with pottery around 6,800 to 1,700 BC, and this settlement is being continued for about thousand years from 5,800 to 5,700 BC.

Leylan (Leilan) is a city and capital of Leylan District, in Malekan County, East Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

He continued that the excavations in the Hills of Leilan City of Malekan County show that this area along with its neighboring regions such as "Chaman Hill", are the most ancient Neolithic villages in Azarbaijan Province, and Leilan Hills had been a large village with an area of ​​about 4 hectares, which has 9 meters of deposits and cultural artifacts belonging to the Neolithic period, and in this regard, this area is among the most significant and largest early Neolithic villages in West Asia and northwestern Iran.

Khoda Afarin Bridge

Director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of East Azarbaijan in his interview added that ​​Leilan Hill and Chaman Hill in this region can be considered as the most ancient Neolithic villages with pottery artwork in northwestern Iran, which were formed at a distance of 700 meters from each other.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish