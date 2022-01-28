Iran FM: Pres. Raisi’s visit to Moscow has great achievements for Iran

President Raisi’s visit to Moscow has big achievements for the country, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram account on Monday.

He stated that "Mr. Putin behaved with full and special respect during the three-hour meeting", adding that necessary decisions were made on important issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, in foreign policy, the definition of "common interests" is the framework of movement in securing the national interests of countries, he noted.

Amirabdollahian highlighted that the various agreements, achievements, and programs of President Raisi in Moscow show that he has made a successful trip and confirms active diplomacy.

"They are determined not to forget the unity of Iran and Iranians to overcome the crises and the problems," he underlined.

