Iran-China-Russia cooperation effective in changing global equations

Assadollah Badamchian made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador in Tehran Chang Hua, according to a report of the Party’s office on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Badamchian also exchanged views with the Chinese ambassador about joint naval drills conducted recently by the three countries.

For his part, Chang called for further bilateral relations.

Chang attended the office of Islamic Coalition Party in Tehran to congratulate Badamchian on his appointment as secretary general of the Party.

