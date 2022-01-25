Qom Municipality gears up for mid-Shaban celebrations

In this meeting, Deputy of Municipal Services Abbas Zakerian presented a report on the measures taken at the Municipal Pilgrims Facilities Headquarters to host pilgrims in the middle of Shaban and Nowruz days in the holy city of Qom, according to the Official Website of Qom Municipality.

While appreciating the efforts of Qom Municipality to provide the services needed by pilgrims in mid-Shaban, Deputy custody and deputies of Holy Mosque of Jamkaran Mohammad Kazem Pouramini stressed the importance of the second half of Shaban in 1400 and its coincidence with Nowruz and the need to prepare Qom to host many pilgrims and travelers.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Traffic of Qom Municipality Masoud Tabibi presented a report on the measures taken by the Transportation Committee of the Pilgrims’ Facilities Headquarters and announced the beginning of the development of the mid-Shaban transportation system by the experts.

The municipality of Qom is making knackery arrangements for holding Mid-Shaban celebrations.

